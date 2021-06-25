Club América: Ramón Juárez’s message after arriving at Puebla as Reinforcement

The academy of the Águilas del América, Ramón Juárez will be the new reinforcement of the Puebla Strip and on social networks, he sent a message after his arrival, thanking him for the new opportunity.

The central defender of the Eagles will go out on loan for one season, because in the Santiago Solari team he could not earn a starting position.

“At all times always grateful and with your hand my God, you guide my way. Thank you Club Puebla for your confidence, very excited and grateful for arriving at this great institution, I will give everything for these colors. We go for everyone.” Said the central.

At all times I am always grateful and by your hand my God, you guide my way Thank you Club Puebla for your trust, very excited and grateful for reaching this great institution, I will give everything for these colors.

Let’s go for everyone # Enfranjados ⚪️ # LaFranjaQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/ZTZX5njlFR – Ramon Juarez (@ ramonjr335) June 24, 2021

In the Guardians 2021, Ramón played only two games with the first team, accumulating 162 minutes, in both he started as a starter.

Ramón Juárez, at 20, has 14 games in Liga MX and will now receive a new opportunity in Puebla, where he will fight for a starting position.