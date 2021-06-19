Club América: Ramón Juárez will reinforce Puebla for the 2021 Apertura

The Eagles of Club América continue to arm themselves for the 2021 Opening of the MX League and although they have made the arrival of three reinforcements official, they are also working on the team’s casualties, and one of them would be the defender Ramon Juarez, who would be in the details of becoming a new player for La Franja del Puebla.

According to information revealed by Brian Frías, Ramón Juárez is very close to becoming Puebla’s new reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, after not having opportunities last season with Club América under the orders of Santiago Solari.

As detailed in the information, Juárez will arrive in Puebla as a loan per year, although he did not mention if there is a purchase option or not for the Americanist youth squad.

“Ramón Juárez bound for Puebla. It will arrive as a loan. ”, Brian Frías reported on his social networks, mentioning that he will go on loan with La Franja.

Ramón Juárez, played only 162 minutes with Santiago Solari in Liga MX last season with América, being a secondary player and very residual in the line-ups and calls of the Aguilas squad.

