Club América: Ramón Juárez will go out on loan for the Apertura 2021

The America club has confirmed a signing in this summer market; However, one of the slogans that the board has is to release some foreign players for the arrival of new players; Despite that, so far, casualties have been from Mexican players. the last of them, Ramón Juárez.

In accordance with Josh mendoza, the young center-back who alternates participation in the U-20 category as in the first team, will go out this summer on loan to have minutes, considering that with the arrival of Solaria, the player saw his activity diminished, playing 162 minutes in two games in the Closing 2021.

It has not yet been revealed what his next destination will be, the truth is that, this morning, Ramón Juárez said goodbye to his teammates in the U-20 category. It must be remembered that at the time, the youth was chosen by Miguel Herrera, which caused the departure of Haret Ortega.

That movement did not like the azulcrema fans because they saw more potential in the current Toluca defender, who has been gradually establishing himself under the direction of Hernán Cristante.