Club América: Probable lineup of Santiago Solari vs Necaxa

After the break in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League for the FIFA Date of March, this Saturday the Eagles of Club América will return to activity in a match of Day 13 against Rayos del Necaxa at the Azteca Stadium, a meeting where the creams they could assault the general leadership of the competition, at the expense of what happens in the duel of FC Juárez vs Cruz Azul this Friday night.

Santiago Solari’s America remained active last weekend, playing a friendly match against Rayados de Monterrey in the United States, which ended up losing 2-0, just the second defeat of the Argentine coach with the Eagles, taking into account account that against the Red and black of the Atlas they lost on the desk.

For the duel against Necaxa, Solari would have to present an alternative team, since some of the selected players come with several games on top, or else, with a long trip from Austria, where they played the friendly against the Costa Rican National Team.

Taking these factors into account, in addition to Henry Martín’s muscular discomfort, América would have at least three important casualties for the game against Necaxa, because of those selected, only Guillermo Ochoa would arrive with the possibility of being a starter.

The possible eleven that Solari will send as the starting box in his lineup against Necaxa would be formed by Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Fuentes, Sebastián Cáceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Bryan Colula, Richard Sánchez, Pedro Aquino, Mauro Lainez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas.

