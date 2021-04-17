Club América: Probable lineup of Santiago Solari vs Cruz Azul

After the controversial match against Olimpia in the Concachampions, the Club América Eagles have been shocked by the kicking feast of the Caribbean team and have recovered important pieces for the match against La Maquina de Cruz Azul this Saturday in the Aztec stadium, a duel where pride, three points, and the general leadership of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX.

Labeled as the “early final” of the tournament, the Clásico Joven comes at the best moment for both teams in the league tournament, as both Cruz Azul and América come with an important streak of consecutive victories; The Machine with 12 and America with 7, which could have been 10 but was interrupted by the defeat endorsed as punishment in the match against Atlas.

America comes into this game as the best offense of the tournament with 23 goals and the third best defense with 10 scores against.

For the match, Solari could present his luxury team, made up of Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Emanuel Aguilera, Sebastián Cáceres, Jorge Sánchez, Richard Sánchez, Pedro Aquino, Mauro Lainez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Sebastián Córdova and the Colombian Roger Martínez.

America marches with 34 points in the Standings, just 2 units behind Cruz Azul, so the team that wins this match will surely end up as the leader of the competition, as there will only be 6 points remaining to be played.

