Club América: Probable line-up of Santiago Solari vs Toluca on Matchday 16

Club América will seek to achieve a new triumph in the 2021 Closing Tournament of the MX League this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. when it visits the hell of La Bombonera de los Red Devils of Toluca on Day 16 of the Mexican championship, trying to stay in the fight for the leadership of the competition together with Blue Cross.

For this meeting, those led by Solari will already know the result of the Cementeros match, who will play this Saturday, so the azulcrema will have plenty of ‘motivation’ to face the commitment against the scarlet.

The Eagles have come to break their streak of 7 victories in a row in the tournament by drawing in their previous match against Cruz Azul, who paradoxically had their dream of signing a new record in the MX League with what would have been their 13th triumph .

For the game this Saturday, Santiago Solari will already be able to count on striker Henry Martín, although it seems difficult for the Argentine to take him into account to play at the beginning because he has almost a month without playing in an official match.

The probable alignment of America against the Red Devils of Toluca:

Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Sebastián Cáceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes, Jorge Sánchez, Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Roger Martínez, Mauro Lainez and Federico Viñas.

Garcia; Salinas, Barbieri, Torres, López; Vazquez, Baeza, Sambueza; Yrizar, Estrada and Canelo.

