Club América: Players with potential to play in Europe

The América team has been one of the teams that has worked best with the basic forces in recent years. Those from Coapa can boast of having exported to Diego Lainez, Diego Reyes and Raúl Jiménez and Edson Álvarez to the old continent.

Currently, ‘Las Águilas’ have a large staff, of which several have the potential to be exported to Europe. For that reason, we review the footballers who could ‘cross the pond’ in the future.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo seeks Club in Europe; Asked his agent to accommodate him for the summer

Sebastian Cordova

Sebastián Córdova was the scoring champion in the Pre-Olympic tournament. Its quality is unquestionable, which has aroused the interest of several European teams, Tokyo 2020, will be their great showcase to leave the ‘nest’ and start their dream of playing in the old continent.

Jorge Sanchez

The Mexican side has earned a position in Gerardo Martino’s process with the ‘Tri’. Despite the fact that many fans continue to claim the error in the final, his performances have not gone unnoticed, since a few months ago, Real Betis showed interest in the 23-year-old footballer.

Santiago Naveda

The 19-year-old midfielder is one of Club América’s great prospects for the future. Many compare him to Edson Álvarez, as he has several similar characteristics with the Ajax player.

Morrison Palma

The canterano of America has not managed to debut with the first team; However, with the arrival of Santiago Solari, he hopes to do so. His performances with the U-20s drew the attention of Mallorca from Spain.

Also read: Club Tigres: André-Pierre Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán, with their worst level of productivity in the Clausura 2021