Club América: Players who should leave or be transferable in El Nido

With the elimination before the Tuzos del Pachuca in the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, the Eagles of Club América will have the opportunity to reconfigure the design of their squad for the Opening 2021, now under the supervision and with the help of its technical director, Santiago Solari, who only had interference in the signing of Álvaro Fidalgo for the first half of the year.

After the departure of Miguel Herrera, Club América nOr he had a lot of time to design the template at the request of Santiago Solari, so the Argentine had to figure out the raw material available and the inlay of the Spanish steering wheel, which was a great success for Coapa.

Showing a ‘good eye’, now Solari will have the freedom to make requests for reinforcements in the next transfer market, in which he will have more time to think, choose and negotiate the players he needs to strengthen the Azulcrema squad.

However, before doing so, the Eagles will have to define a list of transferable, including the two withdrawals, at least, of non-trained players in Mexico, because for the following campaign the number of foreigners will be reduced from 11 to 10 in the clubs. of Liga MX, in addition to the return of Nico Castillo.

Either due to their low participation with Solari, contractual situation or Unformed status in Mexico, these could be the players made transferable by América:

Players who will leave or could be transferable in America: Emanuel Aguilera (Argentine). Contract until December 2020. He has played 14 games in the Clausura. Add 1,151 minutes. Sergio Díaz (Paraguayan). Terminate your loan. He has not played a single minute in the Clausura 2021. Giovani Dos Santos. Contract ends this summer. He has played 7 games. Add 366 minutes and 1 goal. Alan Medina. Contract until 2024. He has played in 5 matches, totaling 86 minutes. Emilio Sanchez. Contract ends this summer. He has participated in 2 games, totaling 74 minutes. Bryan Colulla. Loan ends this summer. He has participated in 2 games with 94 minutes. Nicolás Benedetti. He has a contract until he played 4 games and Ramón Juárez added 128 minutes. He played 2 games and added 162 minutes. Emilio Sánchez. He played 3 games and added 164 minutes. Jordan Silva played 4 games and added 217 minutes to Alonso Escoboza. He played 4 games and added 76 minutes

