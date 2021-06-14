Club América: PitzGroup players requested by the Eagles fans

Rumors of a possible arrival of goalkeeper Gibran Lajud at Eagles of America, aroused the fury of the fans, as the player is represented by the PitzGroup Agency, which represents most of the club’s latest signings.

Players such as Jordan Silva, Luis Fuentes, Henry Martín, Mauro Lainez, Alan Medina, Emilio Sánchez and Bryan Colula are represented by Pitz Group, so the fans began to search the ranks of the Agency.

After “denouncing” Santiago Baños for the multiple signings with the Agency, they began to see the positive side and ask some players from the Agency.

Santos Laguna’s forwards are the most striking; Lalo Aguirre and Santiago Muñoz, two of the most promising young forwards in Mexican soccer.

From Xolos, Victor Guzman Y Jordi Cortizo They are two of the players that Club América had intended and that the fans would not look down on when they arrived.

In Pachuca, Tony Figueroa He is one of the players with the most projection in the attack and his youth and talent place him as a possible reinforcement for the Eagles.

America, looking for a doorman, might find a better option at the Agency; Luis Angel Malagón. Goalkeeper for Necaxa and National Team.

