Club América: Pilar Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo’s beautiful girlfriend

Pilar Sanchez is the name of the beautiful sentimental partner of the player of the Club América Eagles, Álvaro Fidalgo, who fell with his right foot in the Nido Azulcrema, quickly becoming one of the footballers spoiled by the demanding American fans, requesting the purchase of his card this summer.

Fidalgo’s girlfriend is born in Asturias, Spain, and has just turned 24 years old, since she was born on April 15, 1997.

Pilar has two sisters, one named Soraya Sánchez and the other known as Nuria Sánchez.

Although at first the footballer had only reached Mexican territory, in recent days, Pilar has posted photos on the beaches of Quintana Roo, so he is probably already accompanying the América player during his stay in Mexico.

According to unofficial information, the Eagles would be buying Fidalgo’s letter this summer, so Pilar would have to decide whether or not to move with her partner.

