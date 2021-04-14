Club América: Pedro Troglio, coach of Olimpia, was delighted with the Azteca Stadium

The Eagles of Club América will receive the visit of Olimpia from Honduras this Wednesday, April 14, for the second leg of the second round of the CONCACAF Champions League, at the Azteca Stadium.

Prior to the return match, Pedro Troglio, coach of Olimpia, recognized the field next to his squad and took the opportunity to call his son, Gian Troglio, to show him the goal where Diego Armando Maradona scored one of the most famous goals in history of football.

It was Diego himself who, through his Twitter account, shared a couple of images of the video call with his father, where he showed him part of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula field.

“Quiet Tuesday from @TroglioPedro. He calls me from the Azteca Stadium to show me the goal where Diego scored the most beautiful goal of all time. How good to see you enjoy ”

For the return match, América comes in with a 2-1 in their favor, so any victory or draw will give them a pass to the next round. While Olimpia will have to win by more than one goal if they want to advance to the quarters.

In case the match ends 2-1 in favor of Olimpia, the duel would go straight to penalties.

