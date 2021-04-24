Club América: Pedro Aquino wants to make history with the Águilas del América

Pedro Aquino arrived at the Eagles of America after the departure of Guido Rodriguez, the Peruvian little by little made himself forget little by little the now midfielder of the Real BetisHowever, Aquino spoke of the comparisons, where he assures that he wants to make his own history with the Club.

“I already talked about that subject, I don’t have the possibility of meeting Guido in person, I’ve seen him play and he’s a great player, but I think his time at America ended when he left here, he made his story and made it. Now it is time for Pedro Aquino to make his own story, because I am the one who is here right now, “he said.

“It was not so difficult for me because I know how I was raised and where I come from, so for me being in León and now in America cannot change anything, I know that there are many more people who approach you and in America it is something that you go on living. You have to live the moment day by day and feel that you are at home “.

He assured that he does not feel like the best midfielder in Liga MX in this Clausura 2021 and ended by saying about the objectives of the Eagles for this tournament, where they will seek the title:

“It is a team effort, we have been doing things well, there are eleven of us and we all try to do things well to give competition to the people who are playing. All of this comes from the coaching staff, I don’t feel like the best midfielder in Liga MX “.

“I think my teammates and coaching staff are rowing for the same side and the purpose is to win, America is used to being champion.”

