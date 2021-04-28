Club América: Pedro Aquino takes his hat off to the quality of Santiago Solari

The arrival of Santiago Solari He gave the Eagles of America a new face to those of Coapa, his ambition and mentality gave a plus to the team Miguel “Piojo” Herrera so that Pedro Aquino he sees the Azulcrema strategist as a “boss”.

“Solari is a good technical director, I have always had technical directors like Nacho Ambriz, who was one of the people who always gave me their support and trust. There is no comparison because everyone has their own style of work and play, and right now that I am in America I see that what Professor Solari does is a capo ”, declared Pedro.

Aquino is another who, since he arrived at the club, gave immediate results and from his first season as Azulcrema he has clear his objective.

“My head is with the mentality of winning, and I also know that that same mentality is the one that is in the club, we do not want to settle for only winning games and then in the Liguilla being eliminated in the first game. We want to end up winning because it is the most beautiful thing for a footballer ”, commented the South American.

Aquino confessed that he hopes that the Eagles of America will be a springboard to be able to emigrate to football from the Old Continent, not without first seeking to be a historic Coapa.

“I am very sure that America is the springboard for one to be able to emigrate to Europe or perhaps to continue growing soccer within America, so this is the springboard,” concluded Pedro Aquino.

