Club América: Pedro Aquino puts aside the rivalry and wants Cruz Azul to be champion

Pedro Aquino, A player for the Águilas del América, he put aside the rivalry with the Cruz Azul Machine and sent them luck in the final against Santos Laguna, as he has a special affection for the Celeste Technical Director, the Peruvian Juan Reynoso.

In an interview for the Peruvian media Futbol Como Cancha, he spoke about the final of the Guardianes 2021 and sent luck to his compatriot.

“What joy that a compatriot can succeed and came to do things well. Cruz Azul deserves to lift the Cup.”

The Águilas midfielder spoke to a media in his country about the work of his compatriot Juan Reynoso and considers that Cruz Azul “deserves to lift that cup.” Pedro Aquino ️ ️ for ‘Soccer as a Field’ pic.twitter.com/pLjyZZOJ9c – Christian Moya (@soycristianmoya) May 25, 2021

The Club América fans did not take the Peruvian’s statements wrong, as they assure that he has not yet been completely soaked in the América-Cruz Azul rivalry.

Cruz Azul has not been a champion for 23 years and is only 180 minutes away from achieving the feat and breaking the drought at the hands of the Peruvian Juan Reynoso.

