Club América: Pedro Aquino is the new ‘Guido Rodríguez’, says Richard Sánchez

Club América midfielder Richard Sánchez affirmed that Pedro Aquino’s way of playing is very similar to that of Guido Rodríguez and assured that they have given him the same confidence in midfield, which has raised his level of play.

At a press conference, Richard Sánchez spoke about Guido Rodríguez and the comparison he has with the new ‘5’ of the Eagles, the Peruvian Pedro Aquino.

“With Guido I felt very comfortable, he asked me to let go and he stayed behind. Now it is my turn with Pedro and he tells me the same thing, both he and the coach ask me to let go and give me a lot of confidence.” Said the Paraguayan.

Likewise, Sánchez spoke of Santiago Naveda, Águila youth squad who ‘took care’ of his position when he was not in optimal conditions.

“We must congratulate Santiago Naveda because from the first minute he was performing and did things very well. I am going through a good time, I am achieving several things but I want to reach 100%”. The Club América midfielder commented.