Club América: Pedro Aquino is already thinking about leaving the Eagles

Pedro Aquino, Peruvian midfielder from Club América, assured that he is already thinking of emigrating in the future from the Eagles team, since he considers that the Azulcrema squad is not his football ceiling.

During an interview offered for Marca Claro, Pedro Aquiono spoke about the differences that exist between León and América, where he indicated that fame is more evident, since fans are looking for you more every day.

“Being in America is not my roof, I would like to emigrate and continue growing soccer. Perhaps the opportunity will come and continue to emigrate and continue to grow. ”, He indicated.

“From being in León, to later being in América, it can’t change me much. I know there is much more fame, people come to you, write to you every day, and that day by day like this, reaching Club América is something that you are moving forward quickly and you have to seize the moment and live it.

Pedro Aquino with América in this Clausura 2021 of the MX League, has played 12 games where he has scored three goals and has given two assists, playing 63% of the minutes.

