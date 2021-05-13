Club América: Pedro Aquino excites the fans prior to the 2021 Clausura League

The Eagles of America start their way to the title of Liga MX, the League It is a stage where style matters little and the forms of play and priorities are the result, the Coapa player made it clear; Pedro Aquino.

“In the Liguilla it is no longer said that you play beautifully, there you have to win and have a margin of zero errors. I think that we continue to grow in football and I think that the group is becoming more united, “he said.

Pedro Aquino, who came to reinforce the azulcrema midfield for this season and who immediately adapted to the Santiago Solari system, will only play his second Liguilla since he arrived in our country 4 years ago.

Aware that in these instances sometimes the best version of the teams is not seen, he hopes that the rise in the football level that they achieved against Pumas and Portland will allow them to come out ahead of this first series of the Big Party.

“In the Liguilla sometimes you cannot exploit the level of play that you are giving and you cannot see how beautiful America plays, in the Liguilla you will play to have no margin of error and whoever scores a goal wins, that’s the way it is. Liguilla ”, concluded the Peruvian.

