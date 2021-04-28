Club América: Pedro Aquino “demands” that he not be compared with Guido Rodríguez

The arrival of Pedro Aquino to the Eagles of America unleashed comparisons with Guido Rodriguez who left his name engraved in gold at the institution of CoapaHowever, the Peruvian assured that it is time to turn the page, so it is time to avoid such comparisons.

“I did not have the opportunity to meet Guido as a person, as a player I have seen him, he won and made his history here at the club, but I think it is time to forget about that comparison, I think that each one makes his story. and now it is the story of Pedro Aquino, he already wrote his and now the new one belongs to Pedro Aquino and I think that comparison is already behind us, “said the Peruvian.

With just 4 months working in El Nido, Aquino has already managed to live the experience of being an Americanist, which he noticed from day one that he joined the team.

“From day one I saw many different things from the club that I came from, in all aspects one already felt more overrated because many things changed since I arrived at América, I had not had a game yet and people were already starting me to write and give me their good vibes, which for me is the most important thing ”, he commented.

“I feel that I value my work a lot, I feel that there has been a growth in my person and in football and all this with my work because nobody ever gave me anything. This has been a lot of work, effort and dedication to this beautiful profession that God was able to offer me ”, he declared.

