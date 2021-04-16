Club América: Pedro Aquino, Cruz Azul’s frustrated dream

The Peruvian midfielder of the Eagles of America, Pedro Aquino, who arrived for this tournament from the León Club, could have been a player of the Cruz Azul Machine, as it was the dream of the board for more than two years but they could not close it.

According to ESPN, Cruz Azul was the first interested in signing the player when he was on loan with Lobos BUAP and his rights belonged to Rayados de Monterrey.

According to the same source, there was a pre-contract and it could have been the first signing of Ricardo Peláez’s era, however, León was the player who ended up staying with the player.

Instead, it was Iván Marcone who arrived at Club Celeste but left only 6 months later to sign with Boca Juniors.

Thus, Cruz Azul would have tried to sign Aquino in each of the transfer windows but they could never close it and it was Club América that got his signing.

