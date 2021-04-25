Club América: Pedro Aquino affirms that everyone wants to play against the Eagles

The Eagles of America will face the Red Devils of Toluca, game that throughout history there have been encounters with great goals and a great show, which for this encounter seems to be no exception

Pedro Aquino, one of the essential elements in Santiago Solari’s team in midfield and who already knows what it is to score a goal against the Devils at Nemesio Diez, remembering that on Day 7 of the 2018 Apertura a goal of his gave him the victory to Leon.

Also read: Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich busts Tigres for the “treatment” of Tuca Ferretti

Aquino assured that he expects a complicated rival since he affirmed that the game against the Eagles is one that is highly anticipated by the rivals, since he knows that doing things well against them is being in the national football showcase.

“All the teams that face America is a plus. I had to play against América and of course he was one of the players who wanted to show me and stand out so that at some point I could be called or interested in the club, so I think Toluca is a great team, it will be a game important at home ”, commented the Peruvian midfielder.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content