Club América: Pavel Pardo points out that Solari knows what the pressure of a ‘big’ represents

ANDl America from Santiago Solari has satisfied the Azulcrema fans, his style of play has been praised and silenced by those who questioned his arrival on the bench after failing with Real Madrid.

Unlike other technicians, Solari has managed to handle the pressure represented by directing the azulcrema box. In an interview for 90 minutes, Pavel Pardo, legend of America, praised his career as a player, so he knows how to play these kinds of scenarios.

“Santiago as a player also played in big teams. He left River Plate, a team that has the same demands as America. When you talk about River, unlike Boca, unlike Racing, unlike San Lorenzo or other teams, it has a stamp, that all its players are technicians, all players have to know how to play football well. Unlike Boca, who do have quality, but they are more claw, more heart, more fight and all that. In Solari’s case, he was a technically very good player and that led him to play for Real Madrid. “

Pardo continued to praise the ability of the Argentine coach and pointed out that his experience in important clubs served to understand the essence of winning, liking and scoring that ‘Las’ Águilas’ need and of which he is always required.