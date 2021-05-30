Club América: Pavel Pardo is still on the lookout for the sports presidency

During Saturday, much of the day became a trend in the name of Santiago Banos, sports president of the America club. The azulcrema fans demanded his departure due to mismanagement in recent tournaments, this after rumors of his departure.

The truth is that, according to Jonathan Peña, the manager of ‘Las Águilas’ has ‘survived’ since last December, the month in which Miguel Herrera left the nest after his failure in the league and in the Concachampions.

The Récord journalist even pointed out that his future is on the tightrope, considering that there are people who have wanted him out for a long time. For his part, Peña once again pointed out that the former American player and legend, Pavel Pardo, still on the prowl.

People don't want it since ufff Has survived But Pável, as I had told you at the beginning of the year, is on the lookout

Remember that his name has been around for months; however, in the past, on several occasions he had ruled out the possibility of arriving, but this would have changed in recent times. A man who knows the institution and who is respected is what the fans are looking for.