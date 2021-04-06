Club América: Paco Villa minimizes Álvaro Fidalgo’s level: ‘He is not the most decisive’

Midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo has surprised more than one Águilas del América fan by showing the great individual quality that he has and which has resulted in being a good bet as a reinforcement.

Despite this, Paco Villa, the narrator of TUDN, affirmed that the Spanish midfielder is far from becoming the most decisive player in the Argentine coach’s scheme Santiago Solari.

During the broadcast of the program ‘Contact sports‘, the commentator made it clear that despite the great individual quality that midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo has, he still has a long way to go to be the linchpin.

“Fidalgo is a good player, Fidalgo is a great ball player, but he is not very decisive from three quarters of the field forward; Córdova, if Benedetti arrives better, Giovani Dos Santos was decisive and Fidalgo was not,” he said.

Midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo has seen action in seven of the 13 games in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX and all as a starter, to add 566 minutes on the field of play, without scoring goals in his personal account.

