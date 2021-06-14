in Football

Club América: Óscar Jiménez with an uncertain future for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX

Óscar Jiménez, goalkeeper of the Club América Eagles, has a very uncertain future for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League because the Coapa team would hire Gibran Lajud, Santos Laguna’s goalkeeper for the following campaign.

Gibran Lajud would arrive at América to be Guillermo Ochoa’s substitute goalkeeper at América, so Óscar Jiménez would leave the team and two possible destinations would be Atlético San Luis and the Bravos de Juárez.

Also read: Liga MX: Tigres UANL would have closed two more reinforcements for the Apertura 2021

However, both Atlético San Luis and FC Juárez would already have their goalkeepers tied up for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, which would be Marcelo Barovero and Hugo González respectively, so Jiménez would have a very uncertain future in Liga MX.

A few weeks ago Mazatlán FC was mentioned, it could also be a probable destination for Jiménez, although everything is stopped since it is not known if Lajud would be about to sign or if nothing really happens with this supposed interest of America for the Santos goalkeeper Lagoon.

Óscar Jiménez would have the intention of leaving Club América, all because he wants to have the leading role, be the starter and not live in the shadow of Guillermo Ochoa so his departure is almost certain from the Eagles, although it is not known to where he will play the next campaign.

At the moment, Gibran Lajud is not the only option for América, since Gil Alcalá and other goalkeepers who have not been uncovered are also in the pipeline, but in Coapa they are studying many options.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

The Mittals rake in $ 340 million through sales without losing political clout at Arcelor

Indiana Jones 5: New images from the set reveal that Toby Jones is part of the cast – Tomatazos