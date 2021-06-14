Club América: Óscar Jiménez with an uncertain future for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX

Óscar Jiménez, goalkeeper of the Club América Eagles, has a very uncertain future for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League because the Coapa team would hire Gibran Lajud, Santos Laguna’s goalkeeper for the following campaign.

Gibran Lajud would arrive at América to be Guillermo Ochoa’s substitute goalkeeper at América, so Óscar Jiménez would leave the team and two possible destinations would be Atlético San Luis and the Bravos de Juárez.

However, both Atlético San Luis and FC Juárez would already have their goalkeepers tied up for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, which would be Marcelo Barovero and Hugo González respectively, so Jiménez would have a very uncertain future in Liga MX.

Óscar Jiménez has a foot and a half outside of America. He himself asked for his departure in search of more opportunities, mainly as a starter. The options that America looked for were Gil Alcalá (Querétaro, 28 years old) and Gibrán Lajud (Santos, 27 years old). It seems that Lajud will be the chosen one. – Josh Mendoza ⚽ (@JoshimarMM) June 13, 2021

A few weeks ago Mazatlán FC was mentioned, it could also be a probable destination for Jiménez, although everything is stopped since it is not known if Lajud would be about to sign or if nothing really happens with this supposed interest of America for the Santos goalkeeper Lagoon.

BEWARE, Lajud is not yet closed nor is it the only option. They tell me it will be resolved in the next few days, who will be the substitute goalkeeper, in case the almost certain departure of Jiménez is confirmed. – Josh Mendoza ⚽ (@JoshimarMM) June 13, 2021

Óscar Jiménez would have the intention of leaving Club América, all because he wants to have the leading role, be the starter and not live in the shadow of Guillermo Ochoa so his departure is almost certain from the Eagles, although it is not known to where he will play the next campaign.

At the moment, Gibran Lajud is not the only option for América, since Gil Alcalá and other goalkeepers who have not been uncovered are also in the pipeline, but in Coapa they are studying many options.

