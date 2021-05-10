Club América once again has Emiliano Rigoni del Elche on the radar

The Closing 2021 and the America club has already begun to analyze possible reinforcements for the next tournament. The sports intelligence department would have two elements on the radar.

According to the TUDN reporter, Rub Sainz, ‘Las Águilas’ closely follow Emiliano Rigoni, forward who plays for Elche of Spain, but whose card belongs to Zenit of the Russian League

“They are already with Brian Ocampo as in his time with Rigoni. They are players that, among others, the Department of Sports Intelligence of America follows up on them. I mentioned it in December. They delivered a report to the board and they liked it. From that to start a negotiation there is a space “.

Rigoni was already wanted by the Azulcrema board two years ago; however, in the end, they decided on Nicolás Castillo. The great advantage of the Argentine is that he can play both as a left winger and as a center forward. According to Transfermarkt, it is worth 3.2 million euros.

The Argentine forward has not had his best season despite having played 30 games in the season, 23 in the league and seven in the Copa del Rey, but he has only managed to score one goal throughout the year, making his permanence difficult. in Elche.