Club América: Olimpia defends Arboleda and charges against Santiago Naveda

After the incident in which the player of the Club América, Antonio de Jesús ‘Chucho’ López left the match against Olimpia in the Concacaf Champions League due to injury, the world of soccer charged against the player Yustin Arboleda and the Honduran club for their aggressive play.

Given this, the Olimpia Club, who was eliminated by the away goal against the Eagles, released a statement in which Arboleda could also have been injured by a tackle by Naveda and demand sanction for the player.

Also read: Emilio Azcárraga, owner of Club América, loses a large part of his millionaire fortune

“The General Board of Directors of the Olimpia Deportivo Club regrets the injury suffered by the Club América player, Antonio de Jesús López, in a play in which he disputed the ball with our forward Yustin Arboleda. We consider that this situation arose as a result of the game and At no time did our player act with the intention of harming a colleague by profession. The play was sanctioned with an yellow card and we submit to arbitration criteria as it has always been. ” The announcement begins.

It is to be noted that the player Yustin Arboleda could also have come out with a severe injury in the first half of the game in a strong dispute for the ball with the Club América player, Santiago Naveda, which even merited a disciplinary sanction by the central referee , situation that did not occur. Fortunately our player did not end up with an injury after that play. We reiterate to Club América that we regret what happened and we hope the speedy recovery of Antonio de Jesús López for his return to the fields. “The Club declared.

Santiago Naveda also had a similar play in which he could injure Arboleda, however, the foul did not pass to a higher level and the Olimpia player did not suffer any damage.

Advantageists always focus on only one part of the story.

In this case, the arbitration and injury to López. 1st half

It was red that of Naveda on Arboleda (the one in the video): YES

Bad intention? YES The one from Arboleda on Chucho was red: YES

Bad intention? NO pic.twitter.com/qMJdvdpFHf – Angel Hernández (@AngelTVC) April 15, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: