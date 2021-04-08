Club América: Olimpia coach launches a harsh threat against the Eagles

After losing 2-1 in the first leg match in the Tegucigalpa National Stadium, the coach of the Olimpia of Honduras, Pedro Toglio, He showed full confidence in playing the Eagles of Club América at the Azteca Stadium, ensuring that he has already traced great teams on the continent, remembering eliminations against River Plate and Boca Juniors.

Despite having the tie uphill due to the goals received at home, Troglio was optimistic to overcome the global score with a new ‘Aztecazo’ in the second leg next week, although he accepted that it is a series that is very complex.

“It is a complex key, you lost at home and you have to go to play as a visitor in a Concacaf soccer powerhouse, it is difficult but nothing is impossible, we have to play it, now we are going to think about the local championship and from there we will think about full on the lap, I am optimistic by nature ”, launched Troglio.

To finish Pedro Troglio commented that in the previous one of this match everyone considered them dead when they found out about the rival in the key. “You have to play against a soccer powerhouse in @Concacaf, it is difficult but nothing is impossible, you will have to play it.” pic.twitter.com/cM2dW7lE8C – Jorge Román Bonilla Waldo (@Ro_Bonilla) April 8, 2021

Despite emphasizing that it is a complicated series because of the score that they signed in the Ida, the Argentine coach threw a dart against Club América, the most winning team in the CONCACAF tournament, ensuring that as a coach he has already defeated large teams such as River Plate or Boca Juniors, so he has hopes of doing the same with creams.

“I have had to reach the finals by eliminating Boca or River and then sometimes losing with the last in the table, so in football you have to fight and we are alive, there is peace of mind that we competed last year, we got among the four best and in this complex draw that we have now shown that we are up to the task, “he said.

The Olimpia coach ‘took note’ of the defeat against America, ensuring that this setback should serve as learning for his players, recognizing that they have fallen before a great rival, which they put in predicaments in the final stretch of the match, where they close to tying the score.

“I prefer that the players, as in the last championship that we were able to reach the Semifinals and this tournament, we are lucky to start with a heavyweight, against a great team and the most important thing is that they learn by playing and have the opportunity to rub shoulders against them great teams, against these great players and we have had the opportunity to fight ”, he declared at the press conference.

