Club America of mourning; Juan Manuel ‘Gato’ Lemus passed away

Club América and Mexican Soccer are in mourning this Sunday, June 27 after the death of one of their mythical players, Juan Manuel ‘El Gato’ Lemus, who played in the Azulcrema team during the 1950s and 1960s, achieving several championships with the Coapa team.

Club América mourns the sensitive death of. Juan Manuel “Gato” Lemus. Legend and multi champion with the Eagles in the 50s and 60s. We express our deepest condolences and join in the grief besetting family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/8l0CWDbey9 – Club América (@ClubAmerica) June 27, 2021

Who was Juan Manuel ‘Gato’ Lemus?

Juan Manuel ‘EL Gato’ Lemus was born on June 24, 1934 in Mexico City, making his debut for the azulcrema team in the 52-53 season against Estemaldas del León.

Lemus was caught by América after watching him at CUM, one of the most prestigious schools in the Mexican capital.

El Gato played as a midfielder on the left but his position changed in professionalism, passing to the side by that same corridor.

Gato Lemus retired in 1964 with a great record, adding two Mexican Cups, an extra Presidential Cup and once the Champion of Champions.

He was selected nationally and summoned to the Second Pan American Tournament, in Costa Rica.

