Club América: Nicolás Castillo would be loaned to an MLS or Liga MX club

The Chilean forward of Las Águilas del América, Nicolás Castillo, would not wear the Club de Coapa shirt again and according to John Sutcliffe, a journalist from ESPN, the forward would have already been informed that he will no longer continue with the Liga MX team.

Nico, who has not been active since Clausura 2020, is already closer and closer to returning, however, it would not be with Club América and could go out on loan to MLS or to another Liga MX club; which sounds less likely.

The 28-year-old forward still has a one-year contract with the Eagles, so if they terminate his contract, they would have to pay the player, however, if he loaned it, America would save 3 million dollars of his salary, the remainder of his contract. .

Nico Castillo has a salary of 5 million dollars a year with the Eagles, 2 of those 5, conditional on bonuses for objectives, so, not being active, America stopped paying them to the Chilean.

However, even with what will be saved, America will have great losses due to its signing, since the player, in one year, has been devalued. From having cost 7.1 million dollars, today it has been devalued to only 2.0 million dollars.

With the Eagles, Nico played 26 games and scored 9 goals for the American team.

