Club América: Nicolás Castillo will travel to preseason and could play friendlies

Despite the fact that his future is not assured at Club América for the next Apertura 2021 tournament in Liga MX, the Chilean striker, Nicolas Castillo, He will start the preseason with the Eagles of Santiago Solari, as he is scheduled to make the trip to the United States, where he could have minutes of play in the friendly games of the creams.

According to information revealed by the TV Azteca journalist, David Medrano Félix, Nicolás Castillo will make the trip with the entire América squad to start the preseason and play the friendlies

“Nico Castillo will travel with America to the United States to do preseason and play 3 friendly matches. The Chilean has a current contract with the Eagles.

Castillo could return to play a game professionally after a year and a half off the field due to a thrombosis suffered after an operation to repair an injury to one of his legs.

The 28-year-old forward last played on January 19, 2020 in a game against the UANL Tigres. Castillo participated 15 minutes in that meeting.

Could Nicolás Castillo stay in America?

Nico’s future is uncertain and the chances of him playing in the 2021 Apertura with América are minimal, since the creams have an excess of Untrained players in Mexico, in addition to having saturated the forward positions with Henry Martín, Federico Viñas and Roger Martínez.

Friendly matches of America in preseason: AMERICA vs Santos Sunday, July 4. Rio Tinto Stadium. Salt Lake City AMERICA vs Atlas Wednesday, July 7. PayPal Park San José, California AMERICA vs Tigres UANL Saturday, July 10. Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas.

