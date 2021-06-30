Club América: Nicolás Castillo, what will happen to the Chilean’s contract?

Although his desire is to have minutes of play during the games held by Club América in the preseason for the United States, the Chilean forward, Nicolas Castillo, he would be wanting to return to the playing fields in a formal match, because Santiago Solari would not have it contemplated for these matches of the famous Eagle Tour.

The America club will play against Atlas, Santos and the Tigers of the UANL in this preseason, same for which Nico Castillor he was summoned, but only to continue his rehabilitation and physical conditioning.

Castillo has been in good spirits and training alongside his teammates in his first days of practice in North American territory, since the Águilas themselves have been in charge of disseminating video material where they show off some details of Nico in these sessions.

According to information revealed by the newspaper Récord, this is only part of a strategy to place Nicolás Castillo before a possible sale or transfer to another club this summer, but they do not contemplate giving him minutes of play, much less adding him to the squad for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX.

The source indicates that the decision is not made by the coaching staff, but by the Azulcrema directive, as they are afraid that Castillo will have a relapse in his case of thrombosis, despite the fact that the same player has publicly declared that he has the endorsement of the doctors who took his case until he was discharged.

What will happen to Nicolás Castillo?

The Eagles seek to give him on loan to consume his last year of contract, paying a part of his millionaire salary, which is around 5 million dollars per season.

In the event of not accommodating it, America could negotiate the termination of its contract in common agreement with the footballer, which could be through compensation from the club or at ‘zero’ cost, this if the player agrees.

Castillo could ‘fulfill’ training in Coapa the year that remains of his contract.

It should be remembered that the Eagles paid between 10 and 11 million dollars for the signing of Nico Castillo from Benfica in Portugal.

