Club América: Nicolás Castillo hints at the board and Santiago Solari

The future of Nicolás Castillo seems to be outside of Club América, at least with a view to Opening 2021 of Liga MX, since the Chilean is not contemplated to be part of the group of ten non-trained players in Mexico that the squad of the Eagles of Santiago Solari, all this due to his ‘fragile’ medical situation.

Even if Nico has already been discharged and has been training hard during his rehabilitation time, his return to the courts with the America club It seems unlikely due to the saturation of places for foreigners in El Nido, in addition to the fact that there are already three center forwards, two of them foreign.

However, Nico has been taken into account for the tour of the Águila Tour in the United States where América will play three friendly matches, so the Chilean hopes to have a few minutes to show that he is one hundred percent recovered.

In social networks, the Chilean gave a clear hint directed at all those who do not believe that he is in optimal conditions to return to the playing fields with America, showing all his enthusiasm for returning with the Eagles.

“When they say no, show them YES! KEEP PUSHING, ”Nico posted, upsetting American fans.

The Eagles will play against Santos on July 4; Atlas on July 7; and they will close against Tigres on July 10.

The coaching staff and the board have not officially ruled on Castillo’s situation and some rumors cast doubt on the Chilean’s participation in these friendly matches, arguing that Nico only traveled to continue doing preseason work alongside his teammates.

On the other hand, some see with a good chance that Castillo will have minutes in these games, since they see him as a showcase for MLS teams to be interested in having him on loan or bidding for his signing.

