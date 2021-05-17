Club América: Nicolás Castillo harangues the Eagles prior to the return match against Pachuca

Nicolás Castillo, Club América forward, published a short but emotional message in which he showed all his support for the Águilas so that tonight they can get the comeback against the Tuzos del Pachuca and thus advance to the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Castillo, through his official Twitter account, responded to a tweet from America in which they indicated that they were ready for the battle against Pachuca and will seek the comeback with everything.

Read also: Liga MX ‘puts in trouble’ Club América prior to the second leg vs Club Pachuca

“Ready the plumage and the costumes. Today is AMERICA !! # VAMOSAMÉR1C4. ”, Eagles published prior to the match against Pachuca.

“VAMOOOOOOS!”, Answered Castillo with encouragement and confidence that America will come back at Azteca and that they will get their pass to the semifinals.

For now, Pachuca can afford to lose the game 1-0 against América and go to the semifinals, but if the Eagles score those two goals, they already have to go out and score one.

But if América scores three goals, it already forces Pachuca to score more than one goal, although for now, it is a scenario that would arise in case the Tuzos play a very bad game.

