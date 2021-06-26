Club América: Nicolás Castillo breaks the silence and clarifies his state of health

The continuity of Nicolas Castillo at Club América it is still a mystery, because with a current contract year, the Chilean seems to be out of the plans of Santiago Solari for the next season and everything indicates that the team is looking for accommodation in some other club so that it ends up fulfilling its link with the Eagles.

Unofficially, it is ensured that in the America They do not want to take risks with Nico Castillo due to his recent medical history, because they are afraid that the footballer will suffer a fatality on the playing field, but the footballer has been discharged by specialists for a few months.

Castillo is within the America squad that is doing preseason in the United States with Solari at the helm and the Chilean could see minutes in friendlies with the Eagles next week, a situation that some have seen as Castillo’s last chance to show him to the technical director his qualities as a scorer.

On the other hand, some see this ‘window’ only as a showcase for clubs to observe the player and are ‘encouraged’ to accept him as a loan.

Among this wave of rumors, the player had been hermetic and had not expressed himself, a situation that changed this weekend, as the Chilean broke the silence and showed that, on his part, there is all confidence in being able to play again, Well, the medical studies carried out support it, so there would be no risk in playing a highly competitive match.

“Sorry, but what is the risk I have? Did you go with me to Atlanta and talk to the doctor? Because he told me that I have no risk. If you know something, let me know, ”Nico responded to a journalist who put Castillo’s return to a vote, taking into account ‘the risk that this entailed.’

