Club América: Nicolás Castillo boasts hazing to homegrown players and trolling Ema Aguilera

The Eagles of Club América continue with their preseason in the United States where they will have three preparation games for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League and in the azulcrema camp, good spirits prevail among those led by Santiago Solari, who watched some rookies who could see minutes in the first team in the next tournament.

With the arrival of the canteranos to the concentration, the traditional ‘hazing’ could not miss for the ‘small’ azulcremas, being Nicolás Castillo the one who boasted the classic shaved to Emilio Lara, Karel Campos and Paúl Galván.

The South American striker was also considered for this tour in the North American union despite the fact that it is predicted that he will not be taken into account by the coaching staff for the next tournament and his appointment is due to the need for the player to be shown in this ‘showcase’ to be able to accommodate it in a loan assignment.

Despite his tense situation and uncertain future in the nest, Castillo’s spirit and his relationship with his teammates look the best, because in a ‘break’ in the locker room, Nico is seen joking with Karel Campos and with the Peruvian Pedro Aquino .

In another story, Nico jokes with Emanuel Aguilera, to whom he leaves a stick when questioning if he had also received the ‘hazing’, this due to the Argentine defender’s scarce hair.

The Eagles will play against Santos Laguna next Sunday, July 4, and will have two more games; first against Atlas on the 7th of that same month and they will close against Tigres on July 10th.

