Club América: Nicolás Castillo and Nicolás Benedetti would go out this summer

After removal of the America club at the hands of the Pachuca Club last weekend, the board would be taking action on the matter and great changes are expected for the next tournament.

In the last hours there was talk of a possible departure for Guillermo Ochoa; However, it would not be the only one, since, according to the TUDN reporter, Gibran Araige, so much Nicolas Castillo What Nicolas Benedetti They would be coming out of the blue cream box this summer.

The source reveals that the Chilean attacker would not be in Santiago Solari’s plans for the Apertura 2021, so the board seeks to cede him, a situation that could benefit the club due to his high salary.

On the other hand, the Colombian midfielder, who has come down and remembering his series of injuries since he arrived at América, could be a bargaining chip to bring in a reinforcement.