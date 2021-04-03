Club América: Nicolás Benedetti would lead the losses of Santiago Solari

With only twelve days elapsed from the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, the technical director of Club América, Santiago Solari, He would have already sat down with the high command of the Azulcrema directive to inform them which players he will not have for the next tournament, in addition to the possible reinforcement that he would be requesting.

According to the portal Fichajes.net, Nicolas Benedetti would be one of the three footballers who do not have the approval of Santiago Solari to continue in the America club for the 2021 Apertura tournament, as the Colombian has barely added a few minutes due to constant injuries and muscle discomfort.

Nico Benedetti He adds 37 minutes in this Clausura 2021, 9 with the first team and 28 with the Sub 20.

IT COULD LEAVE THE EAGLES In addition to Giovani Dos Santos, @ClubAmerica would analyze the continuity of Nicolás Benedetti The Colombian has not managed to show himself fully due to the different injuries suffered @AgenciaJRF pic.twitter.com/wzOKCNRGlS – Juan Pablo Juárez (@juaannpaaa) March 30, 2021

In addition to Benedetti, the other two footballers who have a foot and a half outside the Azulcrema Nest are Sergio Díaz and Giovani Dos Santos, who have also not had regularity with the Argentine, the first due to a technical decision, while the Mexican due to his constant injuries.

CLUB AMERICA FOOTBALL PLAYERS WITH LESS MINUTES IN CLOSING 2021 Adrián Goransh 0 minutes Alonso Escoboza 0 minutes Sergio Díaz 0 minutes Bruno Valdez 0 minutes (Due to injury) Bryan Colula 4 minutes Nicolas Benedeti 9 minutes (Due to injury) Bryan Colula 4 minutes Alan Medina 72 minutes Emilio Sánchez 74 minutes Jordan Silva 95 minutes Ramón Juárez 162 minutes Óscar Jiménez 180 minutes Giovani Dos Santos 193 minutes Federico Viñas 243 minutes Antonio López 258 minutes

