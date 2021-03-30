Club América: Nicolás Benedetti, with one foot out of the Eagles

Nicolas Benedetti It has not had a good time in the Eagles of Club América in recent months due to injuries and this situation would be causing Coapa to question its continuity after the 2021 Clausura Tournament.

According to information from ESPN, in the America consider a possible loan of the “Poet” Benedetti for the next tournament, as the Colombian has two years left on his contract and injuries have not allowed him to show on the field of play.

The Eagles would seriously analyze a loan with an option to buy from Benedetti, either so that the club has the possibility of recovering the investment it made in the player, or so that “the Poet” can add minutes of play and recover his level to return to the Nest in the future.

So far in Clausura 2021, Nicolás Benedetti has only seen activity in one game, on date 2 against the Rayados del Monterrey. In addition to playing a match with the U-20 team, where he managed to score a goal.

Two operations on the knee, muscle injuries and even a Covid-19 contagion have harmed the Colombian since last season, reducing his playing minutes to a minimum.

