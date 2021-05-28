Club América: Nicolás Benedetti will leave the team for the Apertura 2021

Read the hours of Nicolas Benedetti In the Nest of Club América they seem to be counted, all after some controversial images of a private party organized by some footballers from Las Águilas were leaked. Roger Martinez and the so-called ‘Poet’ were the most ‘daring’ for breaking health protocols and appearing accompanied by escorts.

Despite the fact that the directive only announced an economic sanction for breaking the sanitary protocol, it was speculated that the America club prepares an energetic internal punishment for the players, the strongest for the comombiano Nicolás Benedetti, who would be leaving the team in this transfer market prior to Apertura 2021.

According to information revealed in the Mediotiempo column, Filtered Touch, America will make Benedetti transferable this summer, either for a definitive sale or an assignment, since its intention is to ‘undo’ that nucleus of footballers that was seen in the controversial party.

AT THE MOMENT The Disciplinary Commission will investigate the four América players, Roger Martínez, Richard Sánchez, Leonardo Suárez and Nicolás Benedetti for an alleged breach of the Liga BBVA MX health protocol. #LiguillaW l # ClubAmérica l # America pic.twitter.com/REjiUxZwjk – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) May 25, 2021

The controversial video would not be the only reason for Benedetti’s transferable status, since for a long time it had been managed that due to his low performance, the Poet could be used as a bargaining chip in the current transfer market, seeking to cushion any possible negotiation by another footballer.

Benedetti was bought by América in January 2019 for 5.23 million euros, but he has never been able to establish himself as a starter in the Azulcrema Nido due to his constant injuries.

Benedetti reached a valuation of 4 million euros with the Eagles, which has plummeted in recent semesters, falling to 2.5 million.

The 24-year-old midfielder has a contract until December 2023 with América, a club where he has played only 41 games, registering 7 goals and 6 assists.

