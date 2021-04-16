Club América: Nicolás Benedetti was discharged and will be able to be without problems against Cruz Azul

Nicolas Benedetti, Colombian footballer of the Eagles of Club América, suffered a concussion in the match against Olimpia in the round of 16 first leg in the Concacaf Champions League, which is why it was doubtful for the match against Cruz Azul.

However, according to Víctor Díaz, a Récord journalist, the Colombian footballer was discharged and presented no major problem.

Also read: Club América: Olimpia defends Arboleda and charges against Santiago Naveda

Benedetti, who entered the 64 against Olimpia, has been picking up pace after a long time without activity and in Liga MX, Solari begins to give him minutes.

You have already been discharged ✅ Nicolás Benedetti left the hospital after the neurologist confirmed with the relevant studies that there is no risk. It is important to clarify that the club’s Medical Corps adhered to the ‘SCAT5’ protocol designed for concussions required by FIFA. pic.twitter.com/UhnZ5Qev7x – Víctor Díaz (@v_ddiaz) April 15, 2021

Thus, before Cruz Azul, it could have participation, since the shock suffered did not pass to greater and there is no more risk.

It will be this Saturday when América and Cruz Azul meet on matchday 15 of Guardianes 2021 and the winner will take the general leadership.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: