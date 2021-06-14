Club América: Nicolás Benedetti two offers and Federico Viñas candidate to go out to MLS

Club América players, Federico Viñas and Nicolás Benedetti, Two of the foreigners from the Eagles could leave the Club for the next tournament, as they would be looking for them from South America and from the MLS, and there are already offers.

According to Rub Sainz, a TUDN journalist, America received two offers from South American teams for the young Colombian while for Viñas, there have already been polls from the MLS.

“America needs to free up places from abroad and some movements are already being seen a little closer. – Two South American teams have already asked about Benedetti. – From MLS there have been approaches by Viñas.” Wrote the journalist.

America seeks to give some players an outlet to free places for foreigners and the Colombian and Uruguayan would emerge as candidates.

Santiago Solari must give the go-ahead to his departures and define if it is convenient for the club to get rid of the players, for the Apertura 2021.

