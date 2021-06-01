Club América: Nicolás Benedetti for Ezequiel Barco, the exchange prepared by the Eagles

After the scandal starring a hot party, the future of Nicolas Benedetti at Club América it could be more than sung, because in addition to the controversy caused a few days ago with the famous gathering, the low performance of the coffee midfielder would make him a natural candidate to leave the club to reduce the number of players Not trained in Mexico in your template.

Against this background, the America club I would have the intention to take advantage of this situation and use the Colombian as a bargaining chip to obtain the signing of the Argentine winger, Ezequiel Barco, who is in his last year of contract with the MLS Atlanta United and who they have been following for several transfer markets.

The supposed plan of America was revealed by the columnist Sniper of the newspaper Récord, but the negotiation does not look easy for Club America, since Barco is one of the best Atlanta United players and with enormous potential in the market, since it is priced 10 million euros.

The Argentine is only 22 years old and cost Atlanta United 12 million euros in 2018, so the North American team ‘has the upper hand’ in terms of negotiations, although being in its last contractual year, they might consider a reduction in their starting price.

For his part, Benedetti is only valued at 2.5 million euros, in addition to the fact that in the last season at Club América he has stood out more for his injuries than for his activity on the pitch.

