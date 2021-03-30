Club América: Nicolás Benedetti could have minutes against Necaxa in the Sub 20

Nicolás Benedetti, player of the America club, who has already trained normally and with the rest of his teammates, so he could see activity with the Sub 20 in joranda 13 of Guardianes 2021 to pick up pace in case Santiago Solari requires it.

Nicolás Benedetti, who only has 9 minutes in the tournament, has gone from injury to injury and from annoyance to annoyance, which has prevented him from showing up against Solari.

Also read: Liga MX: Vania Manzano, the beautiful amateur driver of the Rojinegros del Atlas

Benedetti has not played an official match since January 16 when he entered the 81st minute substitution against Rayados de Monterrey.

The news is that the Colombian did training with the rest of his teammates, so his return is closer and closer.

On the other hand, Mauro Lainez, who suffered physical discomfort in the friendly against Rayados, could appear against Necaxa, as it would not be anything serious.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content



