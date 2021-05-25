Club América: Nicolás Benedetti and Roger Martínez busted by their ‘spicy’ indiscipline

Football

After the hot photos were filtered where you can see Roger Martínez and Nicolás Benedetti in a suggestive situation accompanied with women and some cans of intoxicating drinkss in a home, the players were strongly ‘flooded’ in social networks by a partiality of the azulcrema fans.

Both players were beaten by a sector of the Club América fans, as the ‘bawdy’ party took place when the team was still in competition; in the week before Fi Roomsnal, when the Repechage was played; in addition to noting that both players are married.

Although some fans put aside their love and relationship life, both Roger and Benedetti were criticized for breaking health protocols, in addition to exposing themselves in a situation that affects their careers and the image that Club América wants to give.

Despite the fact that Richard Sánchez, Leo Súarez and Roger Martínez himself were also in this gathering, Nico Benedetti was the player most hit by the fans, this due to his very poor football level since he arrived at America, because the coffee grower He has been injured and his contribution has been minimal in the Coapa club.

