Club América: Nicolás Benedetti and Roger Martínez busted by their ‘spicy’ indiscipline

After the hot photos were filtered where you can see Roger Martínez and Nicolás Benedetti in a suggestive situation accompanied with women and some cans of intoxicating drinkss in a home, the players were strongly ‘flooded’ in social networks by a partiality of the azulcrema fans.

Both players were beaten by a sector of the Club América fans, as the ‘bawdy’ party took place when the team was still in competition; in the week before Fi Roomsnal, when the Repechage was played; in addition to noting that both players are married.

Although some fans put aside their love and relationship life, both Roger and Benedetti were criticized for breaking health protocols, in addition to exposing themselves in a situation that affects their careers and the image that Club América wants to give.

Tremendous about Benedetti, a complete failure with America, made of glass, for 2 threats they put it on me as the new Piojo Lopez and he comes out with this

Everyone knows about Roger Martinez about his off-court problems that have not let him explode.

Leo Suarez and Richard Sánchez would be involved pic.twitter.com/mFFWJD3DRu – DIEGOL ⚽️ (@ Diegol90Mx) May 25, 2021

Despite the fact that Richard Sánchez, Leo Súarez and Roger Martínez himself were also in this gathering, Nico Benedetti was the player most hit by the fans, this due to his very poor football level since he arrived at America, because the coffee grower He has been injured and his contribution has been minimal in the Coapa club.

If you waited a moment to run to Nico Benedetti, it is now. When he enters he is practically one less player, injury after injury, we continue to hope that he “adapts” and now we know that he is a naco and stupid for cheating on his wife – Edu (@ Eduard0Contrers) May 25, 2021

Imagine having a wife like Nicolás Benedetti’s and still being an unfaithful dog.

Chaaaale. https://t.co/f54CWYpAh9 – AM E RICA. (@ FlyingHigh1916) May 25, 2021

Infidelity I am nobody to judge. Benedetti will be held accountable to his wife and family. In the rest, sports, they will receive a sanction not for having fun, but for breaking health protocols. – Gallo Armando (@ GalloArmando1) May 25, 2021

The net if the Benedetti passed so beautiful his wife and especially his baby. But the other mee, vrg was worth their family. Besides they are going to end up forgiving them with so much varus that they win, they seem new, well Benedetti’s who knows but the others do. – Marco Carrillo (@ carrrillomarco9) May 25, 2021

That they run to Benedetti but not for walking loose, it is his fart and his wife’s. Making a drama out of that is not cool either, then the wife comes out, forgives him and the assholes who were fighting were the tweeters. It already happened with Matheus, with Ibarra. – Uncle Wilo (@elwiloolea) May 25, 2021

They are assholes! And Benedetti showing off his daughter and wife, and look with the blowjobs that comes out! I feel bad for her and the others involved! – VaneZkdlin Viñas✨ (@ Innie94Vane) May 25, 2021

