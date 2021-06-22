Club América: Nico Castillo will report to preseason heading to Apertura 2021

Club América returned to preseason on Monday and the players reported to the Coapa facilities to prepare for the 2021-22 season under the orders of Santiago Solari and there were some ‘unexpected’ returns.

Nicolás Castillo, Chilean striker for the Águilas del América, would have been notified that he is not in Santiago Solari’s plans, however, he reported to the preseason.

Also read: Chivas: Oribe Peralta is busted due to lack of leadership in the Guadalajara Herd

Castillo would be having his last days with the Águilas del América team but they are still looking for accommodation for the player and if they cannot find it, América would pay the player for the months he has under his contract to terminate his contract.

Nico has one more year of contract for what the Eagles will have to pay the player, 2.5 million dollars even if the player does not play anymore.

Castillo wants to return to the fields even if it is not with the Eagles but for now, being a player for America, he must appear in Coapa.

Since his injury, the Eagles of America have lost 75 million pesos in the player’s salary and could become 100 million, in case Nicolás Castillo does not see activity next semester and does not leave the institution.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content