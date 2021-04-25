Club América: Nico Castillo getting closer and closer; boasts a great goal in training (VIDEO)

The footballer of the Eagles of America, Nicolás Castillo, published a video in which he is seen training normally in Coapa and where he scores a goal from a free kick, showing off his soon return to the courts after more than a year without activity.

In the video published on Nico’s Instagram account, you can see the great goal he scored, which shows that he already hits the ball normally and that it is only a matter of time before he returns to football.

Also read: Club América: Pedro Aquino affirms that everyone wants to play against the Eagles

“Step by Step”. The Chilean wrote on his Instagram account, the network where the video of the goal he scored against his teammate Óscar Jiménez was published.

Nicolás Castillo was not registered for this tournament due to an excess of foreigners, however, he aims to be ready for the Apertura 2021.

The Chilean arrived at the Eagles in 2019 and it is not known with certainty if he will continue to play in Coapa, as he could be one of the Club’s casualties.