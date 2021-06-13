Club América: New Eagles jersey filtered for the 2021 Apertura

The Eagles of Club América have not yet reported to preseason and are beginning to present their first reinforcements facing Opening 2021 of Liga MX, same tournament for which they will premiere a controversial uniform designed by the North American company Nike, who has seen them for more than two decades.

In the middle of the season of rumors and leaks of shirts, now it has come to light what could be the home jersey used by Santiago Solari’s team in the 2021-2022 Season, which would start at the end of July.

The home shirt would have a cream yellow base with a kind of V on the chest, although this time not as pronounced as the one used in the previous season, in addition to including some ‘pre-Hispanic’ motifs in different shades of red .

The home jersey would have two stripes on the sides in navy blue, the same color that would be applied on the sleeves and on the shoulders of the garment.

This same pattern would be replicated in the visiting uniform, which would have a base in blue and with gradient motifs of the same hue, fading to white.

The visitor’s coat would have cream-colored motifs.

