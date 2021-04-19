Club América: ‘Negro’ Santos breaks the arbitration in the Young Classic vs Cruz Azul

The referee Fernando Guerrero placeholder image remains the main target of the accusations and criticism for the controversial penalty, which decreed the final tie between the Águilas del América and the Cruz Azul Machine in the Classic Young.

As is customary, Antonio Carlos ‘Negro’ Santos, the former Brazilian footballer, has been present on social networks to attack the referee’s decision with the support of the VAR in the penal in favor of the celestial ones.

“The Eagles of America suffered a robbery in that penalty, that you should not understand the criteria of the referees; if there is a sweep, how the hell am I going to tie my hands so that the ball does not touch them, unfortunately the criteria are very bad, that the referees today in Mexican soccer are to cry, “he said.

The Eagles of America lost the opportunity to take the general leadership of the Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, with two rounds left for the conclusion of the regular role and with the direct pass to the league assured.

It should be noted that Red Devils of Toluca and the Pumas of the UNAM They will be the last two rivals in the current Clausura 2021 tournament for the Azulcrema team as a visitor, heading to the fight for the Liga MX title.

