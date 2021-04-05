Club América: Negro Santos and Álvaro Morales mock Chivas players

Antonio Carlos Santos, former Club América player and Alvaro Morales, a great defender of the Eagles, gave the Chivas players everything after Guadalajara drew 1-1 against Santos Laguna on the Akron Stadium field.

After the equalized of Chivas against Santos in the match of day 13 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, both Negro Santos and ‘Brujo’ Morales asked sarcastically and sarcastically where the Rebaño footballers were, where they were missing .

Read also: Liga MX: Chivas, a team that is not enforced at the Akron Stadium

These comments made reference to the praise that several of the Guadalajara players received after the good work they had in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament with Mexico.

@AlvaritoMorales friend where are those who played against Dominican, Costa Rica etc. – Carlos Santos (@ negrosantos13) April 4, 2021

“@AlvaritoMorales friend, where are those who played against the Dominican, Costa Rica, etc.”, commented the ‘Negro’ to which the Brujo replied: “hahaha”, so Santos finished: “Those who go to Europe”, he concluded .

With this result, Chivas remains in fifteenth place with 13 points, one from the playoff zone, while Santos holds fourth place with 21 points.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content