Club América: Negro Santos and Álvaro Morales hold discussion in networks by Solari

Antonio Carlos ‘Black’ Santos, a former Club América player, responded harshly to Álvaro Morales, an ESPN commentator, for asking and demanding the departure of Santiago Solari from the Eagles, if they fail to advance to the semifinals against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

In that sense, the ‘Negro’ Santos demanded from Álvaro Morales the fact that he asked Solari to leave after only five months on the bench, while Miguel Herrera forgave everything after his bad tournaments.

Álvaro Morales was not silent and responded to Negro Santos indicating that he did not forgive Miguel Herrera and that every time he lost, he asked for his head and his non-continuity on the América bench.

“Dear friend @AlvaritoMorales, so you should have asked the louse comedian there, he asked for a vote of confidence.” Said Negro Santos, to which the ‘Brujo told him: “Brother, I also asked his head several times when things They were going bad. You know, in America there are no excuses. ”Morales replied.

“Okay, but Solari is the best coach of the last 10 years and he’s only been in Mexico for 4 months.” Negros replied, and Burjo added: “He has to win the title, brother.” , but Santos assured that he knows how to win and lose in America: “Apart from how much respect I tell you @AlvaritoMorales, I know how to win and how to fail.”, indicated Negro.

It should be noted that America lost 3-1 to Pachuca in the first leg, so they will have to score two goals and prevent the Tuzos from scoring if they want to qualify for the Liguilla, where they will not have Pedro Aquino for that commitment.

